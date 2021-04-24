Stephen Colbert on live, uncensored election night show Stephen Colbert has been putting his signature satirical spin on the presidential election. "The Late Show" has broadcasted live numerous times during the campaign, starting with the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, and again after the debates. Colbert will host a live election night special on Tuesday called "Democracy's Series Finale," which will air on Showtime. Colbert joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the upcoming show.