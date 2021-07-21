Live

States announce $26 billion opioid settlement

A group of state attorneys general said it has reached a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three other U.S. companies that made and distributed opioid painkillers as addiction and overdose deaths skyrocketed.
