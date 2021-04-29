Live

Watch CBSN Live

Species of bumblebee added to the endangered list

In the last 20 years, the rusty patched bumblebee species has suffered a 90 percent decline in population and habitat. The loss of habitat protectors, pesticides, and diseases have contributed the decline, reports Mark Strassmann.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.