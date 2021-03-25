Live

Special Report: Obama addresses U.S. airstrikes in Syria

The United States military and Arab coalition partners began airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria Monday night as part of President Obama's expanded initiative to combat the terror group. Obama spoke from the White House Tuesday morning, thanking the Arab nations for joining the fight and promising that the U.S. will continue to fight terrorism. Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell anchor this CBS News Special Report, with Major Garret reporting from the White House.
