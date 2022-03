Special Report: Biden says NATO is united at Brussels press conference President Biden, speaking at a press conference in Brussels after meeting with NATO allies, says the alliance is "united" against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He also said he supported kicking Russia out of the G-20. Watch Mr. Biden's press conference and analysis from CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe in Brussels and CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta in Kyiv.