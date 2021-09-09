Special Report: Biden announces new COVID-19 response plan, including vaccine mandates President Biden announced several major new steps to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and contractors, and requirements for vaccination or testing at companies with more than 100 employees. "We have made so much progress," he said. "Now we just have to finish the job." Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report, with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook.