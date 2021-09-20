2021 Primetime Emmy Awards
The Year Broadway Went Dark
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pfizer says its COVID vaccine is safe and effective for kids ages 5 to 11
2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: "The Crown" dominates with seven wins
Body found in Wyoming "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito
At least 8 killed in mass shooting on Russian university campus
Parliamentarian likely dooms plan to legalize immigrants via budget bill
Volcano erupts on Spain's La Palma island, forcing evacuations
U.S. starts mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas border town
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots
French president to talk to Biden amid "grave crisis" over submarines
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
SpaceX completes historic mission
SpaceX's Inspiration4 splashed down on Saturday after completing a historic mission. Mark Strassmann reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On