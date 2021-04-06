Live

Sneak peek: Blaming Melissa

Special time: Can newly discovered evidence free a day care worker serving 31 years in prison for killing a toddler? "48 Hours" correspondent has the latest on the case Saturday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
