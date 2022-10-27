CBS News App
Small Minnesota town at center of nickel boom
Tamarack, Minnesota, is a small town at the center of a potentially transformative mining boom. It houses a massive deposit of nickel, which is an essential component of electric car batteries. Ben Tracy has more.
