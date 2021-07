Analyzing Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from gymnastics team final Star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women's gymnastics team final Tuesday, citing mental health reasons. This comes weeks after tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. Dr. Brandi Jackson, psychiatrist and co-founder of The Institute for Antiracism in Medicine, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her insight.