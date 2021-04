Sheryl Sandberg on leveling field for women, Facebook video metrics Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg says in a new op-ed that more women are "leaning in," but they are getting penalized for it. The "Lean In" author reveals the results of her new study of women in corporate America by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company where they surveyed 132 companies and 34,000 employees. First on "CBS This Morning,"Sandberg discusses the results and the fight against gender stereotypes.