Severe storms slam the South

A dangerous system is making its way across the Southeast. Heavy rain in Birmingham, Ala., caused heavy flooding. Meteorologist Megan Glaros, of Chicago CBS station WBBM-TV, takes a look at what's ahead for the region.
