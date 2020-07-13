Sign Up For Newsletters
2020 Election Polling
Coronavirus Updates
Naya Rivera Update
Benjamin Keough
Kelly Preston Has Died
Florida COVID-19 Outbreak
Washington Redskins Name
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
White House targets Fauci after blunt warnings about coronavirus
California shuts down bars, indoor dining as COVID-19 cases surge
Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus
23 million Americans could soon face evictions
Watch live: Police give update on body found where Naya Rivera vanished
Washington NFL team officially drops "Redskins" name
Ted Cruz photographed flying without a mask
Kelly Preston, actress and John Travolta's wife, has died at 57
Millionaires say "tax us" to fund coronavirus aid
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump campaign insists weather caused rally to be postponed
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Seniors recreate iconic album covers during lockdown
Amid four months of coronavirus lockdowns, the activities coordinator at Sydmar Lodge Care in the U.K. had senior residents recreate iconic album covers from David Bowie to Taylor Swift.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue