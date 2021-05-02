Live

Senate GOP prepares to roll out health care bill

Senate Republican leaders are set to unveil their version of the House measure to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. Ben Brody of Bloomberg Politics and Molly Hooper of The Hill join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
