Self-help book argues that emotions are overrated If you are among the millions of Americans who turn to self-help books for a solution to life’s problems or the type of person who hates self-help books, this new book might be for you. “F—Feelings: One Shrink’s Practical Advice for Managing All Life’s Impossible Problems,” says feelings are overrated, stop trying to change things you can’t, and put aside your unrealistic wishes. Authors Dr. Michael Bennett, a psychiatrist with more than 30 years of experience, and his daughter Sarah Bennett, a comedy writer in New York, join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss their profanity-filled pages full of tough love and cut-to-the-chase therapy.