Self-driving car debate reaches Capitol Hill Leaders from Google and General Motors are urging Congress to create legislation that would help speed up efforts to get self-driving cars on the road. In testimony Tuesday, they made the case that, although self-driving vehicles are only a few years from being on the market, state laws and testing rules could slow their progress. But one expert warned of the risk of rushing the technology. CNET's Roadshow editor-in-chief Tim Stevens joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the debate.