Secretary of State Antony Blinken focuses on threat posed by China Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in London this week to meet with fellow foreign ministers in the G7, where the focus is likely to be the pandemic and climate change. The top U.S. diplomat is also sounding the alarm on China, as he told "60 Minutes" in an exclusive interview. CBS News' Christina Ruffini joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest.