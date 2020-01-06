Harvey Weinstein Charges
Puerto Rico Earthquake
Middle East Tensions
Australia Fires
Weinstein Trial
NYC March Against Hate
Impeachment Updates
Golden Globes Winners
Defense chief says U.S. has no plans to withdraw from Iraq
Harvey Weinstein faces sexual assault charges in Los Angeles
2 migrants sent to Guatemala by U.S. have sought asylum there
Ikea to pay $46 million to end suit over dresser that killed child
Bolton says he'll testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed
FBI investigating mysterious drones in 3 states
American family attacked in Mexico; 13-year-old killed
Firm guarding U.S. diplomats in Baghdad could go bankrupt
Food labels now show total calories for eating entire package
U.S.-Iran Tensions
Defense chief says U.S. has no plans to withdraw from Iraq
McConnell slams Democrats for rushing to "downplay Soleimani's evil"
What to know about the president's war powers & limitations when it comes to Iran
Pelosi: House will vote on war powers resolution this week
Iran's supreme leader weeps over casket of slain top general
Rubio: U.S. strike on Iranian general "had to happen"
Petraeus: "Impossible to overstate" significance of Soleimani strike
Murphy: Iran strike opens "Pandora's box" endangering U.S. officials
Pompeo says U.S. will "do our best" to release intel on Iran threats
