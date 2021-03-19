Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sebelius successor faces Obamacare challenges

Sylvia Mathews Burwell has been nominated to oversee the President’s health care law now that Kathleen Sebelius has resigned as Health and Human Services Secretary after the rocky rollout of the Obamacare website. Mark Albert reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.