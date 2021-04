SeaWorld CEO talks "meaningful" park experience After years of criticism, SeaWorld announced it would end its controversial orca-breeding program and phase out its theatrical killer whale shows. But after the theme park's parent company closed 2016 with a net loss of $12.5 million, SeaWorld is seeking to rebound. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Joel Manby joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss new rides, educational programs and virtual reality technology.