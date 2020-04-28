Sean Penn joins the fight against coronavirus with his nonprofit Actor and activist Sean Penn has joined the fight against the coronavirus with his nonprofit, CORE. The group have been helping manage free drive-through COVID-19 test sites and giving out free test kits in California, and announced new sites in New Orleans, Atlanta and Detroit -- all areas that have been underserved and particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. Penn speaks to Jamie Yuccas about why he is mobilizing on the front lines.