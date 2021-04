Saturday Sessions: Dylan LeBlanc performs "Cautionary Tale" At age 20, Dylan LeBlanc released a critically-acclaimed debut album, "Pauper's Field." It quickly took him from working as a waiter to being hailed as "the new Neil Young." Now, six years later, the Louisiana-born singer-songwriter is out with his third studio album, "Cautionary Tale," and it is getting rave reviews. In his national television debut, he performs the album's title track, “Cautionary Tale.”