Sandy Hook mom fights for change 10 years after mass shooting It's been 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. More than two dozen people, almost all of them children, were killed in the attack. Scarlett Lewis' son, Jesse Lewis, was one of the victims. Since his death, she founded the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, and she joined Lana Zak and Errol Barnett to discuss her son's life and her mission following the tragedy.