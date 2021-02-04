Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Trump Impeachment
U.S. Capitol Attack
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
House to vote to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees
Purchases by people barred from buying guns skyrocketed in 2020
Former Ohio cop charged with murder of Andre Hill
Parler CEO John Matze fired as it tries to get back online
Families of Americans detained abroad hope for their return
Judge gives Biden administration more time in Trump tax returns case
A very different Super Bowl this year for sports bars
GameStop shares plunge below $90 as Reddit rout continues
Defense Secretary launches effort to address extremism in ranks
Biden's First 100 Days
Biden tells House Dems he's "flexible" on some numbers in relief bill
Coverage of the new administration
Cardona testifies on COVID and reopening schools at confirmation hearing
U.S. won't expel unaccompanied migrant children, White House says
Treasury Department calls addressing climate change a priority
Mayorkas confirmed as homeland security secretary over GOP objections
Biden administration partnering with pharmacies on COVID-19 vaccinations
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
San Francisco sues own school district to resume in-person classes
A mother who is frustrated the teachers unions do not want to go back to in-person learning speaks to CBS News. She says the isolation is impacting her child. Meg Oliver reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue