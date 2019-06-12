News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump hold up paper that hints at secret deal with Mexico
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters
Jon Stewart chokes up, slams lawmakers over 9/11 fund
Inside Uber's secret self-driving car testing facility
Second arrest reported in custody in David Ortiz shooting
As 2020 Democrats fight for attention, Biden focuses on Trump
Man survives 800-foot cliff fall into volcanic crater
U.S. women's team breaks World Cup records in win over Thailand
Pilot in helicopter crash wasn't authorized to fly in poor weather
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Safety tips for planning a trip abroad