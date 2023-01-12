Russia sending replacement Soyuz capsule to rescue International Space Station crew Russia is launching a mission to rescue three crew members from the International Space Station. A Soyuz capsule which was meant to bring two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut back to Earth was damaged after being hit by a micro meteoroid last month. Instead, Russia will launch an unpiloted Soyuz to the space station in February to return them to Earth. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood explained the details of the mission.