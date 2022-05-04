Watch CBS News

Russia hits last pocket of resistance in Mariupol

Russian forces have breached the besieged steel plant in the port city of Mariupol. But it's not just Ukrainian soldiers who are fighting to defend the city -- some Americans have joined the battle. Debora Patta shares more.
