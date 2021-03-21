Live

Robotics help runner rehabilitate after stroke

An innovative robotics system is helping Brad Berman, a 38-year-old father of two, rehab after a stroke and regain his mobility. CBS News was there when the former marathon runner tried out the Anklebot for the first time.
