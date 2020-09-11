Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Western Wildfires
Feminism Documentary
Tiger King Mystery
Columbia University
John Durham Investigation
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Columbia under investigation for its handling of sex assault allegations
Oregon braces for "mass fatality incident" as fires near Portland
8,800 migrant kids expelled under pandemic border policy
Cowboys QB reveals he got help for depression: "It saves lives"
Why many parents may have to quit working as school resumes
Trump pays homage to Flight 93 passengers and crew in Shanksville
Could Trump push a vaccine through before election day?
College students caught hosting party despite positive covid tests
9/11 first responders and survivors struggle amid pandemic
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Rising concerns of coronavirus pandemic merging with flu season
There are new concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic: cooler weather packing more people indoors and the pandemic merging with the flu season. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue