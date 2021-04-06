Live

Rick Perry: We don’t need a Republican divider

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry says he will not go quietly as Donald Trump divides the Republican party. Despite Trump’s recent criticism of Texan border security, Perry notes that immigration control is the federal government’s responsibility.
