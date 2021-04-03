Live

Revealing new biography of Space-X and Tesla founder

Elon Musk sold his company, Paypal, for $200 million in 2002 to start Space-X, the only private rocket company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and bring it back, and the electric car company Tesla. At age 43 Musk has a new venture, Solar-City, to make batteries for storing solar energy. Author of a new autobiography “Elon Musk: Tesla, Space-X, and the Quest of a Fantastic Future,” Ashlee Vance joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss his remarkable career.
