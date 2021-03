Restaurant owners on growing their businesses: "No better time to jump in" More than 110,000 restaurants and bars have permanently closed throughout the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association. But against the odds for some business owners, pursuing their passions has still been worth the risk. CBSN spoke with chef Kristi Brown of Seattle's Communion and Andy Chuang of New York City's 886 about their experiences of operating restaurants during a challenging season.