GOP, Democrats debate coronavirus relief bill...

Capitol Hill lawmakers are racing to pass a trillion-dollar coronavirus economic relief package that could send direct payments to millions. Democrats who oppose the Republican-written bill say it is friendlier to corporations than to workers. The debate comes as President Trump ruled out ordering a national lockdown, while virtually shutting down the U.S. border with Mexico. Ed O’Keefe breaks down how the federal government is looking to contain the coronavirus’ spread.
