Representative Pramila Jayapal on "The Takeout" — 1/22/2021 Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state, joins Major Garrett to talk about her experience inside the Capitol as violent insurrectionists attacked Congress; contracting COVID-19 after hiding for safety in close quarters with unmasked members of Congress; and the upcoming Trump impeachment trial on this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."