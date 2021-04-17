Live

Watch CBSN Live

Reporter with Zika describes health fears

BuzzFeed reporter Ali Watkins talks with CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips and CBSN's Josh Elliott about her experience with the Zika virus. Watkins was diagnosed with Zika after a 5 day trip in Mexico.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.