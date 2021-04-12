Report: NSA captured conversations of Congress members with Israeli leaders The Wall Street Journal reports American spies captured private conversations between members of Congress and Israeli officials. The National Security Agency reportedly targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers during the Iran nuclear talks. It happened in spite of President Obama’s promise to end routine eavesdropping on foreign allies. CBS News national security analyst Juan Zarate, who was part of the NSC as a deputy national security adviser to President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of the allegations.