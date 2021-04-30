Live

"Rental families" on the rise in Japan

Residents in Japan are now paying for people to impersonate their parents, boss -- and even their spouses. A "rental family" company is now on the rise to help clients navigate the tricky norms of Japanese society. Adriana Diaz reports.
