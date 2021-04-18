Reform program for shoplifters faces legal fight San Francisco hopes a new tactic will stop a Utah company's controversial approach to shoplifters. Corrective Education Company uses what's called "restorative justice" instead of jail to teach shoplifters to reform. According to court documents, major retailers including Walmart and Bloomingdale's have had private security agreements with the firm. Only on "CBS This Morning," the San Francisco city attorney shows Anna Werner why he's asking for an injunction over what he calls "extortion" against the suspects.