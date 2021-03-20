Raw Video: Massive Baltimore sinkhole

Sign Up For Newsletters

Vaccines drive optimism about containing COVID pandemic — CBS News poll

First baby born with COVID antibodies to vaccinated mother

Teens try to cope after both parents die from COVID

IRS to delay tax filing deadline until May 17

Trump urges people to get COVID vaccine, saying it's safe and works

Some teachers uneasy about returning before getting vaccine

U.S. looking to loan AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries

NCAA apologizes for disparities between women's and men's facilities

Four Proud Boys indicted in Capitol riot case

Prosecutors question ex-wife of the son of Trump Organization CFO

Family seeking answers after 26-year-old Texas man dies in custody

NFL quarterback facing mounting lawsuits from women in Texas

48% of U.S. health workers still haven't received COVID-19 vaccine

CDC rolls out new school distancing guidelines

A major sinkhole in Baltimore, Md. opened up swallowing parts of a street and several cars.

