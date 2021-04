Ralph Brennan on reclaiming family businesses New Orleans has long been known for fantastic food, and no name is more associated with that tradition than Brennan's. A third generation of the Brennan family is now in the restaurant business with a variety of venues. But there's a special affection for the place where it all began, the original Brennan's, which after some difficult times is now safely back in the family fold. Jamie Wax has the story.