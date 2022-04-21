Watch CBS News

Putin orders blockade of Mariupol steel plant

Thousands of troops and innocent civilians are trapped inside a steel plant in Mariupol. Russia's Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal off the plant in an effort to starve the Ukrainians into surrendering or dying. Charlie D'Agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.