Preview: The Remington 700

Lesley Stahl reports on a popular hunting rifle that has been involved in several shooting tragedies and that thousands have claimed can fire without someone pulling its trigger. Stahl's report will air on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
