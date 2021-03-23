Live

Preview: The Con Artist

For decades, art forger Wolfgang Beltracchi made millions in a scam that eventually led him to a six-year prison sentence and lawsuits totaling $27 million. Bob Simon reports on Sunday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
