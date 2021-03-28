Preview: Swiping your card

Live

Hackers are constantly infiltrating the U.S. financial system, stealing credit card info leading to billions of dollars in fraudulent charges annually. Watch Bill Whitaker's report on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
