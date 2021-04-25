Live

Preview: Crisis in Chicago

Chicago experienced more gun violence than New York and Los Angeles combined in 2016. Yet, a 60 Minutes investigation reveals a decline in police activity. Bill Whitaker reports on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
