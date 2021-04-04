Live

Preview: Cal Harris - Deadlocked

"48 Hours" Presents: Tried a third time for killing his wife, a wealthy businessman vows he’s innocent. Will a jury finally believe him? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest on the case Saturday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
