President-elect Trump takes credit for uptick in economic indicators Based on numbers from a private economic forecasting group, Conference Board, Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday night: "The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS! Thanks Donald!" He also took credit for Christmas spending, tweeting that spending is "over a trillion dollars." The number appears to come from a Deloitte survey that was released in October before the election.