President Biden's jobs plan could help California's high-speed rail project Officials in California are hoping to benefit from President Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan. In 2008, voters approved a $10 billion bond measure for a high-speed rail project. The goal is to connect the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles via rail. But costs for the project have ballooned, support has dwindled, and many are questioning if the full line will ever be completed. Debra Kahn, California bureau chief at Politico, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.