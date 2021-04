Biden plans to unveil American Families Plan during address to Congress President Biden is using his address to Congress to lay the groundwork for his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. The proposal would include funding for child care, free Pre-K and community college, and would pay for it by taxing the wealthy. Political strategists Joel Payne and Matt Gorman spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on what to expect in tonight's speech.