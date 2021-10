President Biden outlines new spending bill framework President Biden presented a new version of his social and climate spending bill, pointing out which parts of the original bill can stay and which parts must go. Plus, Senate Republicans blocked a voting rights bill again. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Puko and The Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.